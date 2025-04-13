Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, praised Nyadieng Yiech following her performance at the 2025 Women's Nike Hoop Summit, which took place at Moda Center in Portland on Saturday. Yiech, who is from Canada, was one of the players who represented Team World in their matchup against Team USA.

Although Team World could not get the win again, Yiech performed well. The 6-foot-3 forward dropped eight points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Following the game, O'Neal shared her reaction on Instagram. She reshared a highlight reel of Yiech executing a Euro step with the caption:

"to ezzzz"

Me’arah O’Neal praised Nyadieng Yiech’s performance at the Nike Hoops Summit (Image by Instagram/@mearahoneal_)

But despite Yiech’s best efforts, she was not the best player on the floor, as that honor belongs to Jasmine Davidson. The USC commit was in her bag in front of her home fans as she helped Team USA win a third consecutive title at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Davidson led all scorers on the night with 17 points, two more than Ayla Mcdowell, who led the scoring for Team World. Davidson also had six assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

She also shot 2-6 from the 3-point line and 1-2 from the free-throw line. UCLA commit Sienna Betts dropped 14 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes.

Aaliyah Chavez and Emilee Skinner were brilliant for Team USA, dropping 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the 88-78 win.

The win completed a clean sweep for Team USA at this year's Nike Hoop Summit after the men's team defeated Team World in the other game.

Nyadieng Yiech to team up with Me’Arah O’Neal in Florida

With the Nike Hoops Summit done, Yiech’s attention will now turn to college basketball, where she will link up with Me’Arah O’Neal in Florida. The Canadian signed with the Florida Gators and hopes her arrival can help the team improve on last season’s 11th-place finish in the Southeastern Conference.

Yiech will have the company of O’Neal, who just completed her freshman year in Florida. O’Neal averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season.

