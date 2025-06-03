Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal posts 5-word caption for her intense workout snaps

Me’arah O’Neal is wasting no time this offseason, pushing herself through an intense training regimen ahead of her sophomore year. The Florida guard shared workout snaps on Instagram Tuesday that showed her grinding hard in the gym.

Alongside the photos, she included the caption:

“If not me den who¿”

Me’arah, daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, completed a solid freshman campaign in 2024-25, contributing off the bench for the Gators with eight starts in 35 appearances. While she is yet to become a leading star on the court, her potential is undeniable, having averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

With impressive length at 6-foot-4, court awareness and defensive upside, Me’arah has all the tools to make a leap in her second season.

Growing up in a family steeped in basketball excellence, expectations are naturally high. Her father, Shaq, is one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, a four-time NBA champion, 15-time All-Star and now a beloved TV analyst. Her brother, Shareef O’Neal, also played college basketball and had stints in the G League.

With Florida retooling for the 2025-26 season, the Gators will be counting on players like Me’arah to step up and fill leadership roles.

Florida went 19-18 in 2024-25 and 5-11 in the SEC under fourth-season coach Kelly Rae Finley. The last time the Gators made the NCAA Tournament was in 2022, and their best performance was in 1997 when they reached the Elite Eight.

Me’arah O’Neal and teammate Laila Reynolds feature in an ad for JBL Audio

Me’arah O’Neal and her Florida teammates, Laila Reynolds and Liv McGill, recently starred in a new ad campaign for JBL Audio. The Gators stars were featured promoting the brand’s stylish and powerful wireless headphones in an Instagram ad on May 12.

In the video, the trio was seen working out while using the headphones:

With NIL opportunities booming, Me’arah O’Neal is becoming one of the most recognizable young faces in women’s basketball, ranked ninth in the college women’s NIL ranking by On3. The partnership with JBL signals her growing influence, and she currently has over 400,000 followers across social media platforms.

