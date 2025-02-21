Shaq's ex-wife Shaunie hypes up daughter Me'arah O'Neal and son Shaqir O'Neal ahead of their games

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal, supported her children, Me'arah and Shaqir O’Neal, before their games against the Texas A&M Aggies and the Alcorn State Braves.

The children, who followed in their father Shaq's footsteps, an NBA legend, play for the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Florida Gators.

Ahead of their game earlier on Friday, the proud mother shared a post on her Instagram page with the caption:

After the game, both basketball stars led their team to a comfortable victory. Me’arah O'Neal scored seven points, one assist and two rebounds. While Shaunie had 12 points, two assists and 10 rebounds.

Me’arah O'Neal has been an integral part of the Florida Gators female basketball team, averaging 5.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 44.2 FG%. Her brother Shaunie, who plays forward for the Florida A&M Rattlers, has averaged 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 50.8 FG% per game this season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

The O'Neal's lead their teams to victory

The Rattlers and the Gators claimed a deserved victory over the Texas A&M Aggies and the Alcorn State Braves respectively on Friday.

The Gators defeated the Aggies 74-52, while the Rattlers had it easy with an 85-76 win over Alcorn. Both Florida side won their first half and second half of the game, showing their dominance as a team.

With the victory, the Gators extended their winning streak to two games, while the Rattlers have now won four games in a row.

NCAA Basketball: Florida A&M at Utah - Source: Imagn

However, despite the win the Gators are still struggling to get higher up the standings as they remain in 11th place in the Southeastern Conference with a 14-13 overall record.

Meanwhile, the Florida Rattlers sit in second position in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with a 12-12 overall record, trailing the Southern Jaguars.

Both teams will look to continue with their winning run when they face the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama State Hornets on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

