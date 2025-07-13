Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal drops 2-word reaction for Sacramento State’s practice session

Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, shared his thoughts on a recent Instagram post by his new team, Sacramento State. The Hornets showcased how they are preparing for the 2025-26 season after going 7-25 overall and No. 10 in the Big Sky last season.

Sacramento State shared a clip on Saturday that showed the Hornets players undergoing intense training. O'Neal, who was recently appointed the program's General Manager, was present during the practice.

"Summer ball 🏀," the post was captioned.

For O'Neal's son, Shaqir, it was not just about the practice, which he participated in. It was about the Mary Jane Girls' song, "All Night Long," which played in the background.

"Great tunes 🎶," the former Florida A&M forward commented.

Shaqir O'Neal drops a comment on Sacramento State's IG post. Image via @sacstatembb

O'Neal became one of Sac State's new head coach Mike Bibby's first commitments earlier in the offseason. Later on, his dad took on an unpaid General Manager role for the program, joining a growing list of NBA legends and stars to play active off-court roles in college basketball.

Others include Steph Curry (Davidson), Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Terance Mann (Florida State). Meanwhile, Sac State is not O'Neal's first program in the area. He was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022.

Shaqir O'Neal set to create his own path at Sacramento State

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, entered the transfer portal during the offseason to find better playing opportunities. The former Texas Southern and Florida A&M ultimately chose Sacramento State as his next destination despite having other options available. O'Neal also expressed gratitude to head coach Mike Bibby and the program for believing in him.

I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Shaqir shared on social media. "I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work."

At Florida A&M, O'Neal showed some promise by averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Now committed to Sac State, he is expected to improve his skills further and help in the Bibby revolution for the Hornets.

Meanwhile, his dad is known for his past rivalries with the head coach. O'Neal and Bibby had a heated rivalry during their playing time at the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, respectively. Decades later, O'Neal's son is set to play under Bibby. Additionally, both basketball legends will work together to deliver the Hornets project for next season.

