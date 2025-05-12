Shaqir O’Neal is fired up about Maxwell “Bunchie” Young’s commitment to Sacramento State, showing love for the young star on social media. The Hornets’ football team has added another exciting in-state talent to their roster, with the youngster bringing speed, versatility and a strong athletic pedigree to the program.

Ad

Young is a standout wide receiver from Western High School in Anaheim, California, and his commitment marks a significant addition to the Hornets' 2026 recruiting class.

“100% committed #godsplan 🐝🐝☝️!!!,” Young wrote in the caption of his announcement post on Instagram.

Young's decision has been met with enthusiasm from the football community, including support from college basketball player Shaqir O’Neal, who expressed his excitement on social media.

O’Neal dropped a comment with the fire and hands-up-in-the-air emoji.

Ad

Trending

Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal excited as 3-star WR Bunchie Young commits to Sacramento State. Credit: IG/@theofficialbunchieyoung

Young has been on the national radar since his youth due to his speed and agility. He gained national attention at 10, featuring in the NFL’s “Next 100” Super Bowl commercial and received early scholarship offers.

Ad

Despite offers from programs like Arizona, Illinois and Fresno State, Young chose Sacramento State after a visit in March, citing a strong connection with the coaching staff and the program's vision. His commitment aligns with coach Brennan Marion's strategy to enhance the team's offensive capabilities, particularly with his innovative "Go-Go" offense.

Young’s commitment to Sacramento State is another move by the program to grow its appeal to top in-state talent and show its commitment to building a competitive team in the Big Sky Conference, which they last won in 2022.

Ad

O’Neal joined Sacramento State this offseason, and he is already showing a strong commitment to his new school, keeping a close eye on Hornets athletics, including the football program.

Shaqir O’Neal’s upward trajectory

Texas Southern v New Mexico - Source: Getty

Shaqir O'Neal is coming off his strongest season in college, participating in 29 games and starting 17 for Florida A&M, averaging 6.7 points in 18.1 minutes per game.

Ad

Before that, he spent two seasons at Texas Southern University, where he played in 41 games but only started twice. His numbers were modest during that stretch, averaging 1.3 and 1.8 points per game in his freshman and sophomore years.

Now, Shaqir is ready for a fresh start at Sacramento State, wanting to build his own legacy separate from his father, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

He chose to join the Hornets, where he will be coached by former NBA All-Star Mike Bibby, who he hopes will use his experience and knowledge to help take his game to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here