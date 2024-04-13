Last year, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal surprisingly opted to commit to the Florida Gators over an offer from her father's alma mater, LSU, who were the reigning national champions.

Her older brother Shaqir O'Neal, a guard for Texas Southern who recently entered the transfer portal, teased her on his Instagram stories by reposting a photo dump of hers with the caption:

"My favorite nepo baby."

Me'Arah O'Neal comes from a family of high achievers

Me'Arah O'Neal helped break a 36-year drought for Episcopal High School, Houston, by leading the team to the SPC Class 4A state championship while averaging 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.

After she was named a McDonald's All-American, O'Neal revealed the relief that she felt at the accomplishment

“It was this year, just seeing how much I accomplished on my own,” Me'Arah said (h/t Houston Chronicle). “It made me see that I’m really building my own image. I did all this with all my hard work. It was a legendary moment, for sure."

Me'Arah O'Neal comes from a family of high achievers and her father, Shaquille O'Neal, was named a McDonald's All-American 35 years ago when he was a student at Cole High School.

Me'Arah started playing basketball as a three-year-old against her older brothers Myles, Shareef and Shaqir.

The Florida Gators star also revealed how her elder brother Shareef O'Neal being nominated as a McDonald's All-American inspired her to be named one as well.

“That’s always been a goal of mine,” Me’Arah said. “When I was in seventh grade, I saw (older brother) Shareef do the Jordan Brand Classic. He got nominated for the McDonald’s (All-American). I was like, ‘Dang, that’s pretty dope. I definitely want to do that.’ And it all happened. I was sitting on the couch with my mom, I heard ‘O’Neal,’ and I just left, running around the kitchen. It was a really good moment for me.”

O'Neal surprised fans and analysts alike by choosing to commit to Florida over more illustrious programs like LSU. She pointed out her connection to Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley as a key factor in her decision.

Eight years after her father astonished the crowd with his declaration during his Hall of Fame induction speech that his daughter would be the best-ever women's basketball player, Me'Arah O'Neal is showing signs of the prophecy coming true.

