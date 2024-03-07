Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal shows off thrilling performance as Texas Southern continues winning streak 

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal reposted a video from "High-Level Media Sports" showing off his best performances of the season on Instagram with the caption:

"Shaqir O’Neal, the youngest son of Shaquille O’Neal, is making his mark with the Texas Southern Tigers. Standing tall at 6’8 », he dominates as a versatile wing player. With a potent three-point shot and an aggressive attacking style toward the rim, he exhibits immense scoring potential.

"Moreover, his defensive prowess adds depth to his game, making him a formidable presence on both ends of the court. Keep an eye on this rising star as he continues to showcase his talent and potential on the basketball court."

Shaqir hasn't played since Feb. 24 for the Texas Southern Tigers. He is averaging 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Nevertheless, the Tigers (13-15) recently won their fifth consecutive game when they beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28) 73-52 and are No. 4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Shaq advices Jason Kelce on retirement

During a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq,", the former LA Lakers legend had some advice for now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce about life post-retirement.

"My advice to you is if you are going to retire, accept it, enjoy your family, brother," O'Neal said. "I made a lot of dumbass mistakes to where I lost my family, and I didn’t have anybody.:

"That’s not the case for you. So, enjoy your beautiful wife, enjoy your beautiful kids and never dwell on what we had," O'Neal added. "What we had is what we got – you got the ring, people know who you are, enjoy. Because, again, I was an idiot, and I’ve talked about it a long time. I love my whole family. I’m in a 100,000-square-foot house by myself."

The TNT analyst has admitted severally that he indulged in infidelity while married to his then-wife Shaunie Henderson and they got divorced in 2011 after he retired.

O'Neal also talked about how he ended up choosing TNT over ESPN and also gave his reasoning:

“I did the press conference at my house and ESPN came and Skipper came and said, ‘Hey, we wanna talk to you.’ and Tera and TNT came and said, ‘I wanted to talk to you.’ And I told my agent, ‘See what they’re talking about.’ I looked at the number and I was like…I have a job.”

“But I’m professional, I don’t like to pit people against each other," O'Neal added. "You know, I realized ESPN is very, very corporate. I have ADHD, AD, ADDDD. Probably wouldn’t work up there. TNT is a little bit more loose, I said, ‘Imma go with TNT.’ Plus, was in Atlanta. I’m familiar with the city, been living here for 30 years. I wasn’t comfortable with going to Connecticut.”

Safe to say retirement has been kind to the former NBA big man with a thriving sports analysis career and seemingly mended fences with his ex-wife appearing to be civil with each other at their children's events.