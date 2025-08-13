Shaquille O'Neal's hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal turns heads with bold WNBA destination choice

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’arah O’Neal, has made a bold declaration about her professional basketball aspirations. On Tuesday, during a fan Q&A on Instagram, the University of Florida guard was asked about her goals for the upcoming season. Her answer was short:

“Phoenix,” signaling her dream WNBA destination.

Credit: IG/@mearahoneal_

The 2025-26 season will mark O’Neal’s second year at Florida, where she has already shown promise as one of the program’s rising stars.

She entered the college scene with an impressive résumé, earning McDonald’s All-American honors in 2024, representing the Gators at the 2025 USA Basketball 3X Nationals and ranking among the top 50 recruits in the country.

Her freshman year in Gainesville was filled with flashes of elite potential. She made her first start in the season opener against Florida Atlantic, contributing with seven points, five rebounds and two blocks.

O’Neal recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds on December 2, and posted a career-high 19 points against Arkansas on February 2, leading the team in scoring that night.

Before joining UF, O’Neal was the 33rd-ranked recruit nationally and the third-best prospect in Texas for the 2024 class. She shone on the prep circuit, helping Episcopal win the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girls state basketball title and earning All-SPC honors.

She also showcased her talent at the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, while gaining valuable experience on the AAU circuit with CyFair Elite.

With her sights set on Phoenix and her second season ahead, O’Neal will look to improve even further to make her name prominent in conversations about the WNBA’s next generation of stars.

Shaquille O’Neal admits to crying when watching daughter Me’arah O’Neal play

In June, during an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the NBA legend opened up about the immense pride he feels watching his daughter, Me’arah O’Neal, play basketball.

“She’s the best one,” he said, ranking her above his other athletic children.

O’Neal admitted that keeping his emotions in check during her games is not easy.

“Shareef is good, Shaqir is good," he added. "But when I go to watch her play, I damn near cry. I have to keep my composure. She’s really freaking good.”

He also revealed a unique approach he used while coaching her as a child, telling her she could not play, letting her frustration build and then calming her down before finally letting her take the court.

