"She ain't even feel him push her" - LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's brother jumping off stands to fight Kamilla Cardoso leaves fans in splits

A scuffle broke out when South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso appeared to push LSU star Flau’jae Johnson during their Southeastern Conference tournament game. Johnson’s brother jumped over the scorer's table, managed to reach the court, and mildly pushed Cardoso. College basketball fans have had a field day reacting to the incident.

24-year-old Trayron Milton jumped over the stands and was charged with assault and battery after his subsequent arrest. While some attempted to justify the act, a large section of the online audience appeared to mock it.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the game, with South Carolina leading 73-66. The Gamecocks ultimately went on to win the game, 79-72, after 6 players were ejected as a result of the brawl.

According to latest reports, Johnson’s brother was in police custody after the game.

Some fans mocked the act with brutal jibes:

Y’all talking about free him like they was in the streets and not a women’s basketball game

He jumped down and realized how big those girls were.

Enter caption

Bro them women tall af , he almost got trampled

the craziest part is he pushed 6’8 shawty and she barely moved

Enter caption

Dude really jumped in a female fight SMH. But y'all backing this. Naw

Enter caption

However, one fan pointed out how Johnson was measured in his response by making minimal contact with Cardoso.

He ain't hit no one.

Waited to get held back, he rmr shes 6'8 and instantly regretted his decision

Enter caption

Bruh lookin silly as soon as he set foot on the court

Enter caption

Kamilla Cardoso offers an apology

After the game, Cardoso took to X to apologize for the incident:

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey squarely blamed Cardoso:

"It's ugly, it's not good, no one wants to be a part of that."

Mulkey opined that it would have been understandable if 6ft 8 Cardoso had pushed 6ft 3 Angel Reese instead. According to the coach, pushing a player with a much smaller frame was in no way an act of courage.