Fans on Instagram reacted to Milaysia Fulwiley’s comments after South Carolina defeated the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. The Gamecocks won their third consecutive SEC title as they beat Texas 64-45 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The win put Dawn Staley’s women in position to get the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and Fulwiley was quick to let the Gamecocks' doubters know that her squad remains the best team in the country. Fulwiley, who dropped five points, two assists and three rebounds in the game, shared her thoughts after the final.

When asked about what kind of statement the team made with the win, she said:

“That we are the real No. 1, psych nah. Seriously though, I feel like a lot of people counted us out because we took some Ls, but we are a great team. Don’t forget that.”

Fans were quick to react to what Fulwily said. They took to the comments section on the Instagram post to express their opinions.

“She said what she said and meant it!!!” a fan said

“Stand on 10! ……. not 8 or 9. Say it with your chest!” another fan said.

“Don’t say psych naw lol, standdd on it,” one Instagram user said.

Fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley's bold remarks after Texas takedown (Image via Instagram/@poster.hoops)

“She ain’t lying,” another fan said.

“'We’re a great team. Don’t forget about that.' Some teams aren’t ready for Lay in the tournament. 😭😭🔥🤌🏽,” another fan said.

“In less than one season, Texas has created a bigger rivalry with SC than any team that has been in the SEC for years. There may be a Round 4 this season. It won’t be a home game either 😎🤘🏽,” a fan said, speaking about the Longhorns-Gamecocks rivalry.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and teammates to take a break ahead of the NCAA tournament

Up next for MiLaysia Fulwiley and her South Carolina teammates is the NCAA tournament, which begins on March 19. The Gamecocks are expected to be the No.1 seed but will find out their seeding and bracket when the draws are made and revealed on March 16.

However, before the national tournament, South Carolina's players will get a well-deserved spring break. Coach Staley announced the break while the Gamecocks were celebrating on the court after winning the SEC title. The team received four days off following their win over Texas on Sunday.

It has been a long season so far for the Gamecocks, but a four-day break might just be the catalyst they need to go all the way in the NCAA tournament.

