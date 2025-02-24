"She has no chill": TCU head coach Mark Campbell raves about Hailey Van Lith's 'pro' quality and impact on Horned Frogs' WBB 

Hailey Van Lith has been phenomenal for TCU since transferring from LSU this season. Coach Mark Campbell gushed about the senior guard in a post-game conference which was posted online on Monday, Feb. 24.

Ad

"Hailey, truly, one of her greatest gifts is she has no chill. She goes, she's the ultimate competitor in everything that she does in her grind, in her preparation. We have a pro that's still in college. So, the impact she's had on this group, with our staff, in just TCU women's basketball," he said.

Ad

Trending

"I'm just forever grateful I just knew if we can land her, that she would thrive in our culture, thrive in our system."

Ad

Van Lith began her college career at Louisville, where she played for three seasons. She then transferred to LSU where she experienced a tough season, prompting her to move to TCU.

Since joining the Horned Frogs, Van Lith has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, on 44.9 percent shooting per game in the final season of her collegiate career. She has also appeared in 28 games for TCU at a little over 34 minutes per game.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith named in Big 12 Player of the Week after leading TCU to win over West Virginia

Hailey Van Lith was named in the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after she led TCU women's basketball to their 21st home victory. The Horned Frogs beat West Virginia 71-50 on Sunday.

Van Lith scored 26 points and added six rebounds and four assists to help the 10th-ranked Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2) to set a school record for overall and Big 12 Conference victories.

Ad

"From Wenatchee, Wash., Van Lith averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists per game across the Frogs' pair of double-digit victories. She notched her 13th career 20-point game at the expense of a ranked team on Sunday.

"Van Lith's efforts helped TCU (26-3, 14-2 Big 12) break its program record for most wins in a season. The Horned Frogs also set single-season highs for Big 12 victories and home wins (18)," the TCU website stated.

Ad

Van Lith also became the program's 17th all-time Big 12 Player of the Week, and one of seven players in program history to receive the honor. The 5-foot-9 graduate student is one of 10 finalists for the Lieberman Award. She is also one of seven players in America with at least 155 assists and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.1 or better.

Hailey Van Lith will play her last regular season home game on Wednesday when TCU faces Houston (5-22, 1-15 Big 12). She will be honored after the game, alongside six other graduating players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here