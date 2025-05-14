"She coming back": Iowa State commit Jada Williams makes bold statement after her intense high school highlight goes viral

Jada Williams is ready to dominate next season. The sophomore guard has commited to Iowa State after two years at Arizona, and she hinted on her Instagram story that this will be her best season yet.
Overtime Women's Basketball posted Williams' high school highlights on Instagram Wednesday. She shared the post on her story with a bold statement.
"She coming back this szn😈😈😈," Williams' story read.
The clips shared by Overtime WBB highlighted Williams' high school career at La Jolla Country Day School. The guard was team captain all four years of high school and won MVP or co-MVP each season. She was named to the All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams for three years.
Williams picked up even more accolades when she became a 2023 McDonald's All-American and 2023 SLAM All-American. She came to Arizona as an already well-decorated five-star recruit.
Now, Williams is heading to Iowa State for her junior season and is looking to bring back the player who had the "nasty" highlights that Overtime WBB shared.
What Jada Williams brings to Iowa State
Williams is a quick, athletic point guard with a solid all-around skill set. She's capable of serving as a leader on the court and setting up shots for herself and teammates.
At Arizona, Williams was an immediate difference maker. She served as a starter in both seasons and was recognized for her skill set even as a freshman. In her freshman season, the guard was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and was the third-highest scoring freshman in the conference.
Williams found assisting success in her inaugural college season, averaging a team second-best 2.4 apg for 80 total assists. She created her own shots as well and had 16 double-digit games while averaging 9.5 ppg.
The talented point guard honed her skill set further during her sophomore campaign. This season, she bettered her stats in every major category and led the Wildcats in points (12.7 ppg), assists (2.9 apg) and steals (1.6 spg).
Williams' 86.2% free-throw percentage was second in the Big 12, but her shooting from the field, including beyond the arc, could use some development. She bettered her shooting as a sophomore, but still shot 37.1%, including 29.2% from three.
While that is an area that Williams needs to work on, she is a star guard with defensive depth who will be of great use to Iowa State next season.
