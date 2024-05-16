"She completing side quests now": Fans excitedly react to UCLA hooper Gabriela Jaquez joining the Bruins' softball team for the postseason

Gabriela Jaquez is doing side quests now. The UCLA women's college basketball player is joining the Bruins softball team for its postseason run. The Camarillo, California, native is expected to help her school's running game during the NCAA Tournament, and coach Kelly Inouye-Perez expects her to add depth and versatility.

"she completing side quests now," one wrote.

"That's such a wild flex mane..... What do you do in the office season? Oh i play D1 Softball in the offseason."

"So excited!"

Gabriela Jaquez's numbers with the UCLA Bruins

Gabriela Jaquez wasn't a key member of the Bruins basketball team in the 2023-24 season, but her numbers were solid when she was called upon. The 6-foot sophomore played 34 games, averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, providing key depth. Her field-goal percentage was 47.8%.

Her older brother is Jaime Jacquez Jr., the standout rookie for the Miami Heat after being the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022-23 at UCLA.

UCLA Lady Bruins softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez on Gabriela Jaquez joining her team

As Gabriela Jaquez joined the Bruins softball team for the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, coach Kelly Inouye-Perez released a statement:

“We are excited to welcome Gabriela Jaquez into our Bruin Softball Family, Gabriela is a fierce competitor and will add to the depth and versatility of our running game this postseason. As a standout student-athlete on the UCLA women’s basketball team, Gabriela recognizes and upholds our strong Bruin values.”

Jaquez played softball at Adolfo Camarillo High School, with a career batting average of .271. In her senior season, her team reached the IF SoCal softball championship but fell to Roosevelt High School in the semifinals.