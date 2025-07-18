“She done won it all at 20”: Fans celebrate JuJu Watkins as USC star wins reputed award for 2nd year straight

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins added another award to her list after winning the Best College Athlete in Women’s Sport for the second straight year at the 2025 EPSYs, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She also won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award as a freshman.

Ad

The news was shared by USC Women's Basketball on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans praised Watkins and shared their reactions in the comments.

"She done won it all at 20 🔥🔥🔥🔥... YXNG Queen already got auraa," a fan commented.

A fan added: "JuJu Watkins deserves it hands down. She a G.O.A.T LET'S GOOOOOOOOO @jujubballin CONGRATULATIONS YOU DESERVE IT FOR SURE. ESPY #2. P.S Happy Birthday. JuJu Watkins turned 20 yesterday best way to celebrate with an ESPY."

Ad

"I hands down voted for JuJu Watkins. That's the best birthday gift for her. She just turned 20 yesterday. Happy Birthday JuJu," the same fan commented.

Another fan commented: "Well Deserved JUJu you continue to make USC and your Community Proud ✌️✌️."

"I voted everyday like my life depended on it 😂😂 congratulations @jujubballin," this fan was hyped for Watkins.

Ad

Another fan added: "Congratulations Ju Ju well deserved 🎉🎉🎉 Come Back stronger 💪🏽."

Fans celebrate JuJu Watkins as USC star wins reputed award for 2nd year straight (Image via Instagram @uscwbb)

The 6-foot-2 guard's season ended prematurely after an ACL injury in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans finished first in the 2024-25 Big Ten Standings with a 31-4 record and a 17-1 record. They were knocked out in the Elite Eight by eventual champions, the UConn Huskies, 78-64.

Ad

A look at JuJu Watkins' freshman year

Before the injury, Watkins was one of the most dominating players in college basketball. In her sophomore season, Watkins averaged 23.9 points on 42.6% shooting, including 32.5% from the three-point line.

She also grabbed 6.8 rebounds, dished out 3.4 assists, stole the ball 2.2 times and recorded 1.8 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game in 33 games, in the regular season. One of her best games came against Penn State, when she recorded a double-double with 35 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, five steals and three blocks in 32 minutes.

The Trojans will hope to get her back next season and pair her with the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per ESPN) Jazzy Davidson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here