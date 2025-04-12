“She f*ck around and go to USC”: Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant reacts as MiLaysia Fulwiley enters the transfer portal

South Carolina standout MiLaysia Fulwiley has entered the transfer portal in a surprising twist. Gamecock coach Dawn Staley tends to keep a solid rapport with her players, particularly the stars. As a sophomore, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game, second best on the USC roster. She was a likely star at Carolina for her remaining two seasons, until her transfer portal bombshell dropped.

Plenty of fans had strong reactions, but few as intense as former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, who dropped a particularly heated reaction to the Fulwiley news on X.

Varied Reactions to Fulwiley's Portal Entry

"Women's college hoops is on the rise," noted one fan. "Transfer portal might kill some of that momentum."

"Her talent is begging for better development and coaching," wrote one fan. "Hopefully, she will find a better school.

Perhaps the most interesting post was one fan who depicted Fulwiley in a UConn uniform next to Huskies star Sarah Strong.

Fulwiley's Gamecock career

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game in each of her two seasons at South Carolina. She started only three total games, all of which were in her freshman season. Fulwiley's production did decline slightly in her sophomore season. Her shooting percentage fell from 44% to 43% and her 3-point numbers declined from 34% to 26%.

Fulwiley saw her assist numbers decline slightly from 2.2 assists per game to 2.0. Meanwhile, her turnover numbers increased from 1.7 turnovers per game to 1.9 turnovers.

Fulwiley didn't play over 21 minutes in any of South Carolina's NCAA Tournament games. She had 23 points in the Gamecocks' Sweet 16 win over Maryland, but scored just a total of 21 points in South Carolina's final three games of the Tournament, including their 82-59 loss to UConn in the national title game.

South Carolina's Future (Likely Without Fulwiley)

If Fulwiley does indeed leave, the cupboard is hardly bare at South Carolina. Freshman Joyce Edwards was the top scorer on this year's team and there's a sense that Edwards may be just scratching the surface of her extensive abilities.

Forward Chloe Kitts and guard Raven Johnson will both be returning starters for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks will also add a pair of McDonald's All-American in their freshman class with wings Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell.

What do you think about the Gamecocks' situation without Fulwiley, and where will the USC star land (and will it be Southern Cal as Bryant suggested)? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

