"She found her day job": Hanna Cavinder's sister reacts to Miami star mixing a drink ft. cozy snaps with BF Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder is making the best of the spring break as she spent time with her family and boyfriend, Carson Beck. On Sunday, Cavinder shared a photo dump that included pictures of the couple and the Miami guard out and about with her friends. The final slide was a video of Hanna mixing drinks behind the bar.

Ad

She captioned the photo dump:

"happy spring break🤠"

Ad

Trending

Hanna's sister, Natalie Cavinder, commented on her showing off her bartending skills.

"She found her day job 🍾🍸," Natalie commented.

Natalie's comment on Hanna Cavinder's post (Credit: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)

Hanna Cavinder is playing her last college season with the Miami Hurricanes. She and her twin sister, Haley, led the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance as seniors in 2023. While they had similar expectations for the season, things didn't go their way.

Ad

Hanna averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the 2024-25 season. Miami failed to qualify for the ACC Tournament and fell out of the eligible top 15 with a 4-14 conference record (14-15 overall).

Hanna Cavinder opens up about her involvement in Carson Beck's transfer decision

After four years with the Georgia Bulldogs, Carson Beck was set to join the NFL in 2025. However, a disappointing season ruined by an arm injury led the quarterback to reverse his draft decision and enter the transfer portal.

Ad

In line with many predictions, Beck announced that his final college destination would be the Miami Hurricanes. While many speculated that Hanna Cavinder had a role in the decision, the guard dismissed it.

In a Feb. 26 interview with ESPN, Hanna, asked about Beck's choice, said:

"Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus and I think it was the best decision for him. So, I think he's going to love the university. Obviously, I love Miami so I will stay here my family's in Fort Lauderdale but yeah I'm still excited for him and to be able to watch him."

Ad

When asked if she had persuaded Beck to choose Miami, Hanna Cavinder said:

"Honestly, I was not involved at all, really. Yes, I know that a lot of people probably think that, but no, I was not involved at all. I was honestly (like) what was the best decision for him and where he was going to fit and be able to be successful.

Ad

"So I'm super excited for him. It's very convenient. Obviously, you can't beat Miami and the people here, but no it's not me. I don't even have eligibility left."

While he's recovering from his injury, Carson Beck is expected to join the Hurricanes for practice soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here