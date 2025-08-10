“She got some order”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia shares hilarious moments of the LSU star “gentle parenting” her 20 years younger brother

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, gave fans a sneak peek of the LSU star's "gentle parenting" style on social media. Johnson spent her time with her family after a successful national duty, during which she helped the USA win the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

On Sunday, her mom shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story, which showed Johnson and her youngest brother, Aythan Brooks, in a car. In the video, Johnson used her phone while Aythan was in the driver's seat with his hands on the wheel. She popped the little boy's fingers as he tried to press the buttons.

"When your adult daughter is tired of the gentle parenting with your new baby. This is what 20 year age gap look like!!" Brooks wrote, and added, "Swear she got some order."

Kia Brooks shares clip of Flau'jae Johnson "gentle parenting" youngest brother Aythan on IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

Aythan Brooks was born in May 2024 to Johnson's mother and her husband, Ameen Brooks. He is the youngest of three sons of the couple, with brothers Nixon and Aydin. Johnson also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, while her stepfather has two children from a previous relationship.

Flau'jae Johnson set for homecoming game in 2025-26 season

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is set to return to her hometown for a game during the 2025-26 season. Johnson, who waived her 2025 WNBA draft eligibility for another year in college, will return to the Coastal Empire, where the Lady Tigers will take on Georgia Southern on Nov. 9 as part of their non-conference schedule.

Johnson is coming into the season as a senior after averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. She also earned first-team All-SEC honors for the season. The Savannah native was projected as one of the top picks for this year's draft due to her stellar performances for LSU, but chose to stay back to continue her collegiate basketball career.

"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," she said via ESPN. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Johnson joined LSU as Kim Mulkey's first McDonald's All-American recruit for the Lady Tigers. She won the program's Freshman of the Year award after helping the team win the 2022 National Championship.

In her three years playing, LSU has been a staple in the NCAA tournament and has been at least in the Elite Eight each season. Now in her senior year, she is expected to lead the team as they try to go deep in the postseason for a proper sendoff for Johnson.

