"She got wind that there are some disgruntled players": 3X SB champ Shannon Sharpe has bold speculation about LSU HC Kim Mulkey's alleged controversy

Even though Kim Mulkey's LSU Lady Tigers continue to advance this March Madness, things are getting murkier for the coach. There's a rumor that a story about her will soon come out in the Washington Post, and it seems that the story is not very complimentary. She's gone on record saying she has already hired the best defamation law firm available.

Shannon Sharpe recently gave his thoughts on the situation during an episode of his podcast Nightcap with Chad Johnson:

"I think she got wind that there are some disgruntled players as a part of this article," Sharpe said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion offered this comment as an explanation as to why the LSU coach went so hard on the subject.

Shannon Sharpe goes on First Take Monday to speak about LSU's Kim Mulkey

It seems the subject piqued the interest of the former NFL player, as he gave his opinion on ESPN's First Take.

"She has every right to defend her name. I won’t get in conjecture, inuendo or speculation of what this article is about," Sharpe said. "But she said she’s hired the best defamation firm in the country."

"I would’ve gotten with my attorneys, and I’ve had said, ‘Hey, you guys handle this. If there’s something that I need to answer, one or two questions that’s not going to put me or the university – my former university or my current university in harm’s way, I have no problem answering these questions," he added.

Sharpe said that while Mulkey has every right to get in front of the story, she might well be raising interest in the situation. The average sports fan won't read the Washington Post regularly, but now that she has made a fuss of it, they might potentially take the time to do it.

What did Kim Mulkey say? The Kent Babb story

While it is unknown what the story is about, it is known that is being written (Or was written for that matter) by the Post's Kent Babb. Babb is an award-winning journalist and has been with the newspaper since 2012. He's a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has won several sports journalism accolades.

Here's what Mulkey said of the potential story:

“The lengths he has gone to try to put a hit piece together, after two years of trying to get me to sit with him for an interview, he contacts LSU on Tuesday as we were getting ready for the first-round game of this tournament with more than a dozen questions, demanding a response by Thursday, right before we’re scheduled to tip off. Are you kidding me?"

It remains to be seen what unfolds ahead for both the parties as Mulkey continues to take the LSU Tigers forward in the March Madness.