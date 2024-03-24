"She helped with a couple bounces tonight": Creighton HC Greg McDermott emotionally credits his late mother for second-round win over Oregon

After the nail-biting encounter, Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott feels his late mother had a hand in the victory over the Oregan Ducks. In the double overtime clash, the third-seeded Bluejays (25-9) secured an 86-73 victory over the 11th-seeded Ducks (24-12).

McDermott shared his feelings about his mother in the post-game press conference.

“You know we got a couple lucky bounces there, I lost my mom this year. I’m pretty sure she helped with a couple bounces tonight,” he said.

The game, which was like a real-life cinema to many fans, had the same effect on McDermott. Besides bringing his late mother into the conversation, Greg McDermott commented on how electrifying the game was:

“Not sure I’ve been part of one quite like it in 35 years.”

It was the 325th career win of McDermott, who took over the program in 2010. He called the game epic as his team fought tooth and nail against the team of his friend, Dana Altman. With the win, the team booked a place in the Sweet 16.

While Greg McDermott felt his late mother played a part in the victory, Creighton teammates left no stone unturned to ensure a win.

Steven Ashworth scored 21 points, three rebounds, and four assists in his 42-minute play. Trey Alexander added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Baylor Scheierman tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

For Oregon, Jermaine Couisnard went on a rampage with 32 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in his 29-minute play and paired well with N'Faly Dante, who scored 28 points, 20 rebounds, and three assists.

Greg McDermott is a happy man, as his team made it to its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years.

After the game, McDermott shared that the thrill of the game stunned his friend and the head coach of the Ducks, Dana Altman.

“We were both in disbelief about what was transpiring in front of our eyes," he said.

Greg McDermott's team team will face second-seeded Tennessee in Detroit on Friday.