"She is indirectly telling us she is staying": Fans speculate on  Tessa Johnson's future at South Carolina as she dances in latest TikTok

South Carolina's basketball star Tessa Johnson posted a TikTok video that got fans speculating on her future with the Gamecocks on Tuesday. Johnson is one of the key players in Dawn Staley's South Carolina, averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 47.4% shooting in her sophomore season with the Gamecocks.

In the video, which was posted on Tuesday, Johnson was dancing to Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light." She noticeably wore South Carolina's long-sleeved t-shirt and shorts, including a pair of the program's socks.

"Miss itttttt," she captioned the video.

Trending

College hoop fans took to the comment section to speculate on her future with the Gamecocks. Many urged her not to transfer and to stay with South Carolina and establish her standing with the team.

"She has the Gamecocks uniform. I am assuming she is indirectly telling us she is staying," a fan wrote.

"Tessa answer these people so everyone can sleep," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful Tessa Johnson," a fan commented.

"Yall see them shorts? Tessa not going where," another fan commented.

College hoop fans speculate on Tessa Johnson's South Carolina future as she dances on TikTok. Image via @tessajohnsonnnn

Here are more comments from fans urging Johnson to stay at South Carolina.

"I want you to stay but whatever decision you make I will support you no matter what," a fan wrote.

"I truly hope you stay," another fan wrote.

"Finally you get to shine next season idk why Lay started before you anyway that was crazy," a fan commented.

"Keep on ballin and please don't transfer," another fan commented.

Tessa Johnson to return alongside 7 South Carolina players

The transfer portal has been open since late March and it has become a source of news for South Carolina since last week. Eight players will reportedly return for another season with the Gamecocks, including Tessa Johnson, Raven Johnson, Joyce Edwards, Ashlyn Watkins, Chloe Kitts, Adhel Tac, Maddy McDaniel and Maryam Dauda.

Two freshmen will join the team ahead of the 2025-26 season - Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer. The Gamecocks have already landed a commitment from the nation's top scorer this season, former Florida Gators star Ta’Niya Latson.

They are also gunning for former Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-6 center Madina Okot and Utah Utes star Gianna Kneepkens.

Meanwhile, South Carolina will lose former Freshman of the Year, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sakima Walker, who announced their decision to enter the transfer portal.

