"She just pops pills": Madison Booker jokingly outs Hannah Hidalgo on an Instagram live

Texas women's basketball star Madison Booker revealed Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo's secret in a social media post. Booker and Hidalgo went Instagram live to interact with fans.

On Tuesday, the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed Hidalgo and Booker revealing the Fighting Irish's breathing technique.

"Oh, she just pops pills," Booker jokingly said and laughed.

"Stop saying that. What the heck?" Hidalgo replied. The standout guard went on to reveal her technique, "It's just a mentality. I'll just be like, I don't want anybody to know that I'm tired."

Hidalgo demonstrated her technique by closing her mouth and breathing in and out.

Both Booker and Hidalgo had a steller 2024-25 season with the Longhorns and Fighting Irish, respectively.

Averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 46.4 percent shooting, Booker led Texas to the women's 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four, where they lost to their SEC rivals, South Carolina. Following her impressive performances in the regular and post season, Booker became one of the five finalists for the 2025 John R. Wooden Award.

Hannah Hidalgo, meanwhile, led Notre Dame in scoring (23.8 points) and steals (3.7), as the Irish finished atop the ACC and 28-6 overall last season. She was also one of five finalists for the Wooden Award which saw USC star JuJu Watkins emerge winner.

Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo make Team USA AmeriCup roster

Following another impressive season in the women's college basketball, Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo were selected for the USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup team.

Their selection came after three days at the trials in Colorado Springs. Both were selected alongside 10 others, who will compete at the Tournament in Santiago, Chile starting fromJune 28 to July 6.

It isn't the first time both sophomore guards will represent their countries together. They were part of the U.S. junior teams that won gold at tournaments in 2022 and 2023. The two also emerged players of the year in their respective conferences, the SEC and ACC.

Booker and Hidalgo will play alongside some of the best female basketball players in the country, including Raegan Beers, Mikayla Blakes, Audi Crooks, Joyce Edwards, Olivia Miles, Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Stuelke, Grace VanSlooten, Kennedy Smith and Gianna Kneepkens.

The 2025 AmeriCup Tournament, a 5-on-5 competition that dates to 1993, is also a window qualifying event for the FIBA Women's World Cup in 2026. Winner of the tournament earns an automatic ticket to the World Cup, which will be held in Berlin, Germany next September.

