“She just pulled from logo” - Projected no. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams has unique reaction to $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s performance vs. LSU

Caleb Williams has gained widespread regard as the number-one pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Before his draft night, the former USC Trojans quarterback is following some March Madness action between the No. 3 seeded LSU Lady Tigers (31-5) and No. 1 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) in the Elite Eight.

Like many, Williams was thoroughly impressed by Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3. The Trojans icon posted a unique tweet on Clark after the Hawkeyes guard nailed a deep 3-pointer:

"She just pulled from logo"

Williams' post got quote-tweeted by his former USC teammate and safety, Calen Bullock, who wrote:

"Like this crazy right now"

Williams also responded to Bullock's message, lauding Clark's skill:

"Nah crazy"

At the time of writing, Clark posted 37 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals to help the Hawkeyes to an 84-74 lead over LSU, with just under two minutes remaining on the clock.

If Iowa goes through to the Final Four, it would give Clark and co. a solid shot at winning the NCAA crown, having finished as runners-up behind LSU last season.

A look at Caleb Williams' stats in his final season with USC

Caleb Williams in action for the USC Trojans

Caleb Williams had another strong season with the USC Trojans in 2023, following up on a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2022. In his final year with the team, the quarterback threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns across 12 games.

Despite Williams' impressive performances, the Trojans finished with a rather underwhelming 7-5 record (5-4 in Pac-12). The signal-caller also opted out of the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27 after announcing his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Since Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Chicago Bears have the best opportunity to work with the quarterback since they hold the No. 1 selection.