"She was just running up and down, killing our girls": Hannah Hidalgo gets honest on first impression of Olivia Miles 

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have taken the college basketball world by storm this 2024-25 NCAA season. The backcourt duo has energized Notre Dame's fanbase with their exceptional play, leading the Fighting Irish to a 17-2 start. SLAM Magazine recently made them the cover for its 254th issue, the first time Notre Dame has been given that recognition.

Hidalgo shared in the interview with SLAM that she already knew about Miles way before they teamed up together at Notre Dame. Hidalgo recalled being in awe of Miles as she watched the eighth-grader punish her opponents on the basketball court.

"She was just killing it," Hidalgo said. "It was just this little girl with goggles and a puff. She started with the puff. She was just running up and down, killing our girls.

"I was like, 'Yo, this girl is tough.' And to find out it was the Olivia Miles," she added.

Olivia Miles continued her basketball journey at Blair Academy, where she helped the team win the 2020 Prep A State Championship, averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 boards and 7.6 assists during her junior season.

The Phillipsburg, New Jersey native caught the attention of Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, who made Miles one of her prized additions in her first recruiting class for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo joined Miles soon after in Notre Dame's lineup after she made waves in her high school career.

Hidalgo, who was born in Merchantville, New Jersey, displayed her two-way talent at Paul VI. She produced outstanding numbers throughout the three seasons she spent there, averaging 21.5 ppg, 5.4 spg and 4.7 rpg.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles' partnership key to Notre Dame's hot start in 2024-25 season

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles are the main reasons why Notre Dame is third in the latest Associated Press rankings. Hidalgo has been sensational for the Fighting Irish, leading the team in points and steals.

Notre Dame guards Hannah Hidalgo (#3) and Olivia Miles (#5) celebrate during the game against Wake Forest at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in South Bend. Photo: Imagn

Hidalgo is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 25.4 ppg through 17 games. She only trails Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson in that department. She has also been a disruptive force on the defensive end, averaging 4.2 spg, which is the best in the country.

On the other hand, Miles' numbers have also been impressive, averaging 16.4 ppg, 6.9 apg and 6.2 rpg through 19 games. She has been a vital cog for Notre Dame on the offensive end, scoring in double figures in all but one of the Irish's games.

