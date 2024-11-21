"She doesn't know what she's doing sometimes": Geno Auriemma shuns Maya Moore comparison with 18yo UConn Star

Sarah Strong has appeared to be playing above expectations in her freshman season, garnering comparisons to Maya Moore. However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma dismissed the similarities.

Moore played for Auriemma at UConn from 2007 to 2011, winning two NCAA championships in 2009 and 2010 as the Huskies's star player. In 154 appearances, she averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot 52.5% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, showcasing her prowess as one of the best scorers in the sport. She went on to play in the WNBA for seven years until her retirement in 2018.

After the game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 20, Auriemma addressed the comparisons between Moore and current Huskies member Sarah Strong. She has begun her collegiate career on a solid note, scoring 16 points, eight rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.5 steals, and two blocks in four games so far.

"The biggest difference between Sarah [Strong] and Maya Moore, there's no way Maya Moore would pass the ball if she was open, [or if 1 or 2 players] were guarding her when she was in position to score. Sarah has nobody guarding her and wants to pass it," Auriemma said.

Geno Auriemma honored by UConn for historic feat

The Huskies's 85-41 win over FDU marked a historic milestone in Geno Auriemma's career.

The victory officially made Auriemma the all-time winning basketball coach in NCAA history, having 1,217 wins and counting.

To honor him for achieving the feat, UConn brought out an actual goat to celebrate the moment and his career as one of the best basketball coaches ever.

Since becoming UConn's women's basketball coach in 1985, Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships (six perfect seasons), 23 Final Four appearances, 27 conference tournament titles and eight Naismith Coach of the Year awards. In his 40th season, he is viewed by many as an example of success in coaching the sport.

No. 2 UConn will next play Oregon State Beavers (1-3, West Coast) on Monday. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Bahamas.

