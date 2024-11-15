  • home icon
  • “She knows how to force the issue”: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley pleased as Chloe Kitts returns after absence

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Nov 15, 2024 15:28 GMT
Chloe Kitts and Dawn Staley
Chloe Kitts and Dawn Staley (Image credit: IMAGN)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was happy to see Chloe Kitts return to the court in the No. 1 Gamecocks' 92-60 victory over Coppin State on Thursday. Kitts did not play in USC's 71-57 win over No. 13 NC State last Sunday because of an "academic policy issue," the team said.

The junior forward was back in action against the Eagles, playing 22 minutes and recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 80% from the field, going 8-of-10 overall and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Dawn Staley was satisfied with Kitts' performance and praised her after the game.

"When you put it to work, and you actually see her work displayed in actual games, it gives you a confidence boost," Statey said. "She [Chloe Kitts] increased her range — the 3 is much more fluid and comfortable.
"She knows how to pick and choose her spots, and she knows how to force the issue. She’s just playing at a really high level, and it’s really good to see because this is really the start of our fourth semester, which is nothing — she’s a sophomore, really."
Kitts recorded a double-double in the season opener against Michigan as well. She is averaging 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game through two games.

Chloe Kitts shares the secret behind her incredible start this season

Chloe Kitts, an Oviedo, Florida, native, made a strong start to the 2024-25 season, scoring 19 points in each of the two games she has played.

Speaking with the press following Thursday night's win over Coppin State, Kitts discussed her performance.

"I feel really confident. That was the second game I played, and I'm just feeling more confident day by day," Chloe said. "Offseason for me was staying in a weight room. I spend more time in my weight room than I do getting up extra work because I realized that was more beneficial to me.
"I don't need to be at the gym every night after practice, I need to be in the weight room. I lift every gameday — that's the biggest thing that has helped me."

Last season, Chloe Kitts averaged 9.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg, helping the Gamecocks achieve an undefeated 38-0 record and win the national championship. South Carolina, which is on its title defense run, will host East Carolina on Sunday before taking on rival Clemson next week at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Edited by R. Elahi
