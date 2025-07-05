"She left ND to show what she can do": Hoops fans react to former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles' FIBA AmeriCup performances

Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles has been averaging 8.0 assists per game at the FIBA AmeriCup, which has gotten fans hyped.

Ad

FIBA Women's Hoops posted about the new TCU transfer guard on their Instagram account on Saturday.

“Olivia Miles making sure the fam is well fed 🍽️. She has been averaging 8 assists per game at the #AmeriCupW,” FIBA Women's Hoops wrote.

Ad

Trending

Fans praised Miles in the comments section.

“She left ND to show what she can do with the rock in her hands all the time,” a fan wrote.

“She's so calm . Olivia Magic Miles,” another fan wrote.

“Love her 😍,” one fan said.

Image Credit: IG/@fibawwc

More fans commended Miles.

Ad

“Miles remind me of Jason Kidd,” a fan wrote.

“She the female Jason Kidd.. she can score and chose not to becuz she don’t have to 😂,” one fan commented.

“High IQ Floor General,” a fan said.

Image Credit: IG/@fibawwc

Miles has been one of the top performers during the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. She helped Team USA reach the semifinal, where they will face Canada, after a 110-44 quarterfinal victory over the Dominican Republic.

Ad

The guard recorded seven assists in the game, only behind former Notre Dame teammate Hannah Hidalgo, who contributed nine. LSU star Flau’jae Johnson led the team with 22 points, followed by Hidalgo's 17.

“That’s been the story for us through this tournament, we’ve had different players step up throughout each game,” USA coach Kara Lawson said on Friday. “And we’re definitely going to utilize our depth and need that to continue if we want to keep advancing.”

Ad

Analyst names Olivia Miles as one of the frontrunners for 2025-25 POTY

SB Nation basketball analyst Mitchell Northam listed Olivia Miles as one of the favorites to win 2025-26 national player of the year award.

He also named Sarah Strong, Hannah Hidalgo, Ta’Niya Latson, Mikayla Blakes and Lauren Betts.

Northman noted that Miles would be working with Mark Campbell, who has improved former players like Hailey Van Lith and Sabrina Ionescu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here