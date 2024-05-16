"She wouldn't let it happen": Ex-Iowa HC Lisa Bluder addresses infamous Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark encounter in 2023 NCAA Championship Game

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have both moved on to the WNBA, with each player leaving behind a tremendous legacy at the collegiate level. The two stars will likely be linked for the rest of their careers due to an infamous moment near the end of the LSU Tigers' 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball national championship game.

Reese took two opportunities to taunt Clark, initially doing John Cena's infamous 'You Can't See Me' gesture - which the Hawkeyes star previously did against the Louisville Cardinals - and later, pointing at her ring finger. The incident led to plenty of media backlash, which former Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder was not a fan of. Speaking on ESPN's docuseries Full Court Press, she recently said:

"The media was trying to create a circus out of racial things, out of trying to make hatred come up, and [Clark] just wouldn’t let it happen."

Clark also chimed in on the media backlash, adding:

"That’s the only thing people wanted to talk about when we just went on this magical run and united so many people, and that, like, was frustrating to me."

Both have begun their professional careers, with Clark being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Reese being selected seventh overall. The two stars will likely be linked throughout their respective WNBA careers, however, both have insisted that there is nothing but respect between them.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark downplayed media reaction to infamous encounter

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have previously suggested that their infamous encounter was blown out of proportion. Ahead of their meeting in the 2024 Elite Eight, Reese said (via ESPN):

"Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super competitive game. Once I get between those lines, there’s no friends. I have plenty of friends on the court that I talk to outside of the game, but like when I get between those lines, we’re not friends. We’re not buddies. I’m going to talk trash to you. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole entire game, but after the game we can kick it."

Clark added (via New york Post):

"Me and Angel have always been great competitors. Obviously, she played in the Big Ten for a while to begin her career, and that’s what makes women’s basketball so fun is you have great competition, and that’s what we’ve had all year long. I think Angel would say the same."

Caitlin Clark struggled on her WNBA debut on Tuesday night. She finished with 20 points, three assists, two steals, and 10 turnovers while shooting 5-15 from the field, 4-11 from three-point range, and 6-6 from the free-throw line. Angel Reese will make her WNBA debut on Wednesday night.