American rapper and college basketball player Flau’jaeJohnson shared her candid fashion review of Taylor Swift's outfit at the Kansas City Chiefs game, on Jan. 27.

In a YouTube video, Johnson said, "I don't hate this outfit. I think the beanie's hard. I have seen it was a Louie Beanie Louie jacket. She got a little skirt like red for the Chiefs. I mean, I dig it, you know, I mean, you can't, you can't say Taylor Swift can't dress like because like.

"She can buy anything. I get what she was trying to do with the red tights, you know what I'm saying? She was trying to go black on black and then add a little pop of color. What brought you tell her so she could do what she want, bro, bro, what, what y'all, how y'all want her to dress?

"Like be real. She looks like straight out of a Disney movie. I ain't gonna lie to you with the little bang in the, in the, yeah, I like Taylor though. She got her own little swag. Leave Taylor alone. They are saying rich people can't dress, but hey bro. I think this is a calm fit. This is just like you wearing, bro she, bro, she got the tights to match the lipstick." (4:38)

Taylor Swift was in the stands to cheer on her partner, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a nail-biting 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

She made a stylish appearance, bundling up in a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a beanie, monogrammed hoodie, and a miniskirt paired with bold red tights.

Flau’jae's performance against Oklahoma Sooners

Flau’jae Johnson delivered a phenomenal performance, leading the LSU Tigers to a thrilling 107-100 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday. The talented guard showcased her impressive skills, scoring 25 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out five assists to seal the win.

Flau’jae had the second-highest number of points in the game behind Mikaylah Williams, who scored 37 points, dished out five assists, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Their impressive season record now stands at 25-2. The LSU Tigers remain in second place in the Southeastern Conference standings, riding a two-game winning streak. They will look to extend it when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, Feb. 2.

