“She looks stunning”: Fans in awe as South Carolina’s Sania Feagin dazzles in white dress at the WNBA draft

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin along with Te-Hina Paopao were invited for the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday. The forward had an outstanding college career, winning two NCAA championships.
Feagin attended the draft in a full-length off-white bodycon dress, and matching purse. She paired the outfit with drop earrings, a simple necklace and bracelets. The Gamecocks Instagram posted pictures of the forward sitting at her table along with coach Dawn Staley and her family and wrote in the caption:
"Our Shayla #wnbadraft."
College basketball fans expressed their love for Sania Feagin's fit with one writing:
"She looks STUNNING," with different heart emojis.
"YESSS, I love this! We are definitely going to miss you! Make sure to grace a Lady Gamecocks game," another fan asserted with several heart emojis.
"@supreme.nia is serving Old Hollywood Glam," another user claimed with emojis.
"Babygirl done grew up on us! So beautiful!," a fan said.
Other users, especially the South Carolina faithful, were just ecstatic to see the Gamecocks representation in the draft.
"To see all the seniors get drafted was so dope. Trust the process," one fan shared.
"I'm so proud of Sania — She believed in herself and trusted the process," another fan commented.
"Gamecocks in the building," a fan wrote.
Feagin's fellow Gamecocks invitee Te-Hina Paopao was picked No. 18 by the Atlanta Dream. Meanwhile, Bree Hall, who was not invited to the draft in New York was selected at No. 20 by the Indiana Fever.
Sania Feagin selected as the 21st pick by the Los Angeles Sparks
With the 21st pick in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft, Sania Feagin was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She will now be joining the likes of Cameron Brink and Kelsey Plum along with Alabama Crimson Tide product Sarah Ashlee Barker and Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Liatu King, who was selected at pick No. 9 and 28, respectively.
Feagin is bringing her 2022 and 2024 national championship experience into the league. She averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
