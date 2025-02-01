"She in love": College hoops fans react to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson & BF Chris Hilton Jr. enjoying the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics game

LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson was spotted on a date with her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., at an NBA game on Friday. A series of Instagram posts by the New Orleans Pelicans showed Johnson in the stands enjoying the Boston Celtic's 118 -116 win over the home team.

"Best of Both Worlds 🙌", the posts were captioned.

Fans trooped to the comment section to adore how cute the LSU power couple looked together.

"She in loveeeeeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️," a fan wrote.

"Love is in the Air ❤️🥰," another fan wrote.

A fan commented, "soooooooo proud and happy for YOU!!!!!"

Fans react to Flau'jae Johnson and BF Chris Hilton Jr. IG post. Image via @pelicansnba

Meanwhile. other fans commented on Johnson's stunning looks during the game.

"She is so BEAUTIFUL!!!😍😍😍," a fan commented.

""She’s stunning 😍," another fan commented.

"Okkk BIG 4!!!! THE MAKEUP EATSSSSS !!! So natural and beautiful on her !!!😍😍," a fan wrote.

Fans react to Flau'Jae Johnson and BF Chris Hilton Jr. IG post. Image via @pelicansnba

Johnson began dating Hilton Jr., who is in his junior year with the Tigers' football team, in November 2023. The couple went Instagram-official on Christmas Day, two months ago.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals her BF Chris Hilton wants to see her dunk in her games

As Flau'jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr's romance continues to blossom, the LSU guard revealed her response to the Tigers' wide receiver's request to see her dunk during her games. In the latest episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast which was posted on YouTube on Jan. 31, a fan asked Johnson when she was going to dunk.

In response, the standout LSU junior revealed her boyfriend asked her the same question the previous night and she told him why she couldn't do it yet.

"Bro, my boyfriend just asked me last night. He was like, "bro if you could grab the rim you could dunk." He's like "I want to see you dunk," and I'm like "bro I can't dunk." I just can't dunk. And he was like "you grab, you jump over the backboard to grab rebounds, like how can't you dunk?" " she said (24:27)

"And I was like, "it's like you got to learn how to jump to dunk, you know what's I'm saying, so I'm going to try."

Regardless of her dunking issues, Johnson remains an exceptional player for the seventh-ranked LSU, averaging 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 48.4 percent shooting per game. In the Lady Tigers' 107 -100 win over the 13th-ranked Oklahoma, Johnson posted 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists to make it back-to-back wins following the controversial first-season loss to South Carolina.

