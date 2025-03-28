"She is made for these moments": Paige Bueckers' mom Amy praises UConn star after stellar performance against South Dakota

UConn star Paige Bueckers played her final game at Gampel Pavilion on Monday night and it was a moment of pride for her parents. Her mom, Amy Fuller, praised the senior guard.

Both of Paige’s parents were present at her home finale, and she delivered a stellar performance, scoring 34 points, the most she has had on home court, in the NCAA Tournament's second-round 91–57 win over South Dakota.

Her mom had great words to say about that performance and reminded everyone how much of a big-moment player Bueckers was.

“She is made for these moments,” Fuller said, via CTInsider. “Anyone on this team on any given night can go out and score 30 points. That is the beauty of this team. Anyone can step up on any given night, but she probably wanted to do it this night, not just for herself but for her teammates and the fans to hopefully provide some joy for the community that supported her so much.”

Bueckers shot 14-of-21 from the field, making 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and a 100% accuracy from three free throws.

Furthermore, the senior guard assisted her teammates four times, made four steals and three rebounds, and did not turn the ball over throughout the game.

The Edina, Minnesota, native had a great night, helping secure 1,500 tickets for UConn students to watch the historic night.

Next in line for Bueckers and the Huskies is a Sweet 16 clash against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Spokane, as the guard looks to win the national championship that eludes her successful college career.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma sends stern message to Paige Bueckers

NCAA Womens Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

While Bueckers is working hard to deliver the NCAA Tournament title in her final season with the Huskies, her coach Geno Auriemma has reminded her that she has already given enough to the program.

“You don’t owe anybody anything,” Auriemma said to Bueckers, per ESPN. “And if you don’t play another game ever at the University of Connecticut, you’ve given them way more than they bargained for when you got here, regardless of what anybody thinks.”

Bueckers is locked in to be the first overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft. However, UConn fans would hope for a fairytale goodbye to their star.

