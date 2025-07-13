LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson continued to capture attention, this time off the court. The NBA shared a clip on social media at the NBA2K Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas. Johnson was wearing a red Los Angeles Dodgers cap with a grey hoodie and a pair of glasses as she posed for the camera with the peace sign.

Flau’jae Johnson was sitting courtside during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Earlier on, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg put up 31 points from 20 shots while shooting 50.0% from the floor against the San Antonio Spurs.

“@flaujae showing her support at #NBA2KSummerLeague in Las Vegas!” the caption read.

Fans reacted in the comments section as they praised Johnson and called for her quick entry into the WNBA.

“She need to join the WNBA with Paige (Bueckers), not on the same team but she should be in the league too 💯,” a fan commented, referencing Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers.

“Flaujae need to hurry up & go to the WNBA 💯,” another fan added.

Fans expressed their belief in Johnson's ability to take the step to the professional level. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8% for LSU last season.

“That girl be hoop’n 💯,” another fan said.

“We LOVE Flaujae!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.” one fan said.

“That girl is the champion and now she is a gold medalist ❤️❤️,” another fan said.

College hoops fans react as LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson shows her support at NBA2K Summer League - Image source: Instagram/@nba

Fans continued their admiration for Johnson’s style, presence and beauty. She would be returning to LSU for her senior season after she spoke to Front Office Sports in April. Last season, she was named a third-team All-American by AP and helped LSU to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament before losing to UCLA.

Flau’jae Johnson wins gold, helps Team USA go undefeated at FIBA Women’s AmeriCup

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson took to Instagram on July 6 to celebrate her new accomplishment as she helped Team USA secure a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile.

The win marked Johnson’s first international gold medal, as Team USA went a perfect 7-0 in the tournament, solidifying their run with a 92-84 win over Brazil on the same day of the post.

The tournament featured 12 top collegiate players representing the U.S, as Johnson made the most of her opportunities. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across the seven games.

“Wow, something amazing I can add to my resume: 1X GOLD MEDALIST 🥇!” Johnson wrote.

Her impressive performance came on July 4 against the Dominican Republic, when she put up 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists. The performance made her the ninth player in USA AmeriCup history to score 20 or more points in a game, highlighting her offensive potential.

The gold medal game was a rematch of a past rivalry as both Team USA and Brazil entered the final with 6-0 records. Historically, Brazil had dominated the matchup, leading the AmeriCup series 6-3, including two wins over the U.S. in the 2023 edition, in the group phase and gold medal game.

