"She needs to bring this back": Fans react to Paige Bueckers being a "menace" since high school after old footage resurfaces

Paige Bueckers has been a force on the basketball court since high school. Overtime WBB posted video evidence of that on its Instagram page on Wednesday, showing Bueckers in action for Hopkins High School against Centennial High School in the Class AAAA semifinals.

The clip featured Bueckers slapping the floor with both hands as she prepared to defend Centennial's ball handler at the half-court line. Bueckers' confidence was warranted as she stole the ball from the Centennial player near midcourt, leading to an easy layup for her on the other end of the floor.

Hoops fans took to Instagram to react to Bueckers' old video from high school.

Hoops fans reacted to an Instagram post showing an old video of Paige Bueckers playing basketball in high school. Source: @overtimewbb

"Lmaoo she needs to bring this back," one fan commented.

"We need menace p back for March madness," one fan shared.

"She said she did a lot of trash talking in high school and it shows," one fan chimed in.

"The floor slap!" one fan pointed out.

"Bring this back for the tournament plz," one fan requested.

"She slapped that ground AND got the steal. She stood on business," one fan wrote.

"She's always been a menace," one fan claimed.

Paige Bueckers finished her career at Hopkins as the school's all-time leader in points, assists and steals. She was named the Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year in 2020 before joining the UConn Huskies.

Paige Bueckers makes history after UConn wins Big East Tournament

Paige Bueckers added another award to her long list of accolades on Monday, winning the 2025 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She made history with the triumph, becoming the first player to win the award three times.

Bueckers previously won the Most Outstanding Player award in the Big East Tournament in 2021 and 2024.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with her teammates after winning the Most Outstanding Player award in the Big East Tournament. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers powered the Huskies' offense during their title run, averaging 22.3 points in the wins over Creighton, Villanova and St. John's. She starred in the championship game against the Bluejays, amassing 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting. She made a living at the charity stripe, draining all seven of her free-throw attempts.

Bueckers added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals for the Huskies, who claimed their fifth straight Big East Tournament title.

