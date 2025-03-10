“She obviously knows absolutely nothing about basketball”: College hoops fans react after Cooper Flagg’s mom upsets UNC fans

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils defeated their rivals, North Carolina, on Saturday, and in one of the biggest rivalries in sports, there was no lack of drama off the court. During the game, Cooper Flagg's mom was shown on camera and went viral for using some inappropriate language after her son dunked the ball.

She was obviously excited and hyped up after the play, but there was more to it, which she explained in a Facebook post after the game.

"It was a very intense situation we were put into… They [UNC fans] continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction, as well as toward our 18-year-old son and his teammates,” she said.

Fans were quick to respond online to the post, and you can see some of the reactions below.

"She obviously knows absolutely nothing about basketball. This was on no one's head," one fan wrote.

"Maybe she isn’t ready for the reality of how big a rivalry this is," another commented.

"Dukes fans are the insufferable ones. Same goes for Kansas," another fan wrote.

"She's just cheering her son on. People are making something out of nothing if you're upset about it," one fan commented.

"Comes w the territory. Learn how to deal with it. If you want the attention and publicity learn to deal w the criticism," another wrote.

"Not classless it's just the biggest rivalry in sports go heels," another fan commented.

You can follow the conversation in the post below.

Cooper Flagg and Duke clinch ACC title with win over North Carolina

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils secured the ACC regular-season title on Saturday with a win over UNC in Chapel Hill. This marks head coach Jon Scheyer’s first regular-season championship. If not for a road loss at Clemson, Duke would have finished the ACC season undefeated.

North Carolina came into the game needing a win to strengthen its chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Duke’s star freshman, Cooper Flagg, picked up three fouls before halftime, but the Tar Heels didn’t make a strong effort to get him into further foul trouble in the second half.

In the second half, North Carolina led for a while, but Duke responded with a big run to take control. As the game neared its end, with Duke ahead, Flagg drove past a defender and threw down a dunk, kicking his legs high in celebration. The ESPN cameras caught his parents’ reaction, with both patting their heads, a signature celebration. This is the moment that went viral.

Heated moments are expected in a rivalry as intense as Duke vs. North Carolina, but tensions seemed to rise further with fans directing their energy toward Flagg’s family.

In the end, his parents were simply celebrating their son’s big play, as they always do; it just happened to be caught on camera this time.

