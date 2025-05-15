"She put the finger up so politely”: Fans react as ailing JuJu Watkins posts wholesome snaps from sophomore season

USC guard JuJu Watkins might have torn her ACL during the 2024-25 season; she still holds a great memory of her sophomore year, and she posted some photos from that season on her Instagram that had fans reacting.

The injury has not stopped her from reflecting on what was still a successful season, even if it could have been even better.

“Just growing with the flow,” Watkins wrote in the caption along with eight snaps on Thursday.

Fans were in the comments, reacting to these photos.

“literally the best human being,” a fan wrote.

“literally love you sm❤️,” another fan wrote.

“She put the finger up so politely 😂👏,” another user wrote.

Fans react as ailing JuJu Watkins posts wholesome snaps from sophomore season. Credit: IG/@jujubballin

There were fans who reminded the guard that they had missed watching her play basketball.

“Can’t wait to see you back … keep ballin 🔥,” a fan wrote.

“Come back season about to be written in the history books 💯💯,” another fan wrote.

“JUJU I MISSED YOU,” another fan commented.

Fans react as ailing JuJu Watkins posts wholesome snaps from sophomore season. Credit: IG/@jujubballin

Watkins came into college basketball with high expectations as she was the top player of the 2023 recruitment class.

She did hit the ground running, posting 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in her freshman year, ranking second among Division I players in scoring. Her performance resulted in her being named Freshman of the Year by the USBWA and the WBCA and established her as a force in women’s college basketball.

The guard entered her sophomore year as the AP preseason All-American and the Big Ten preseason player of the year, increasing expectations for her at the start of the season.

Once again, she did deliver, posting 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals across 33 games, earning plaudits from fans, analysts, coaches and her fellow players.

However, tragedy struck during the NCAA Tournament, as Watkins tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee during a second-round game against Mississippi State, and it ultimately ended her season.

Despite that, she still finished the season as the nation's fifth-leading scorer and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year and Women's National Player of the Year by the USBWA.

Watkins is projected to return toward the end of the 2025 calendar year, as an ACL typically takes about nine months before it fully heals.

JuJu Watkins secures new NIL deal

Watkins is a force in women’s college basketball, and she is enjoying a steady rise in her brand visibility.

The guard has deals with top brands such as Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, United Airlines, Mondelez and Fanatics. She added a new deal with Pottery Barn Teen to her list after the brand offered to give her apartment a makeover.

Watkins is expected to add bigger deals in the coming years, thanks to her top basketball skills.

