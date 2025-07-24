“She reminds me of Caitlin Clark”: Iowa HC Jan Jensen heaps massive praise for 5-star freshmen Addie Deal and Layla Hays

Iowa coach Jan Jensen is excited about her team's new addtions, especially five-star freshman Addie Deal. She said she reminds her of Caitlin Clark and Layla Hays.The second-year coach revealed her admiration for the incoming group, particularly Deal and Hays.“You know, I really love this group,&quot; Jansen said on Tuesday, via Hawk Central. &quot;I do. Those five new ones, they’re really talented and they’re also great people.”Jensen pointed out how the new players have already adjusted to the Hawkeyes' system, and that they have grasped what their culture is about.Hays, a promising center from Alaska, stood out for her raw potential.“Layla has so much potential,&quot; Jensen said. &quot;The way she moves, it’s impressive.”She explained how young players often arrive from high school without understanding the physical demands of the college game.While Hays brings power inside, it's Deal’s basketball IQ and vision that has caught the coach’s eye.“Addie is also special,&quot; Jensen said. &quot;She sees the floor so well and understands the game. She actually reminds me of Caitlin (Clark) in the sense that when people first watched Caitlin, they got excited about the shots, and Addie has that same great shooting range.”However, for Jensen, Deal’s passing ability is what sets her apart.“She can throw a perfect full-court pass, right on the money,” Jensen said.Jensen also noted that Deal needs to balance how to create more for herself while assisting others.Jan Jensen gives fans update from recruitment tripJan Jensen updated fans about what she and her staff saw on their recruitment journey. She assured them that they have found a few more gems around the country.“Our staff is off the recruiting trail &amp; pumped to be in our own beds!🙌🏼 We’re also pumped to have seen so many of our Top Young Guns…and that we found a few more!😀Now, it’s time to sleep fast…practice tomorrow morning &amp; I can’t wait to see our Hawks! 😊Let’s Goooo…to sleep!😉,” Jensen tweeted on Tuesday.College basketball coaches have been traveling around the country in recent weeks to recruit for the coming years. They've visited many high school basketball meets and young prospects in a bid to convince them to commit to their programs.