"She’s more athletic and coordinated than Angel [Reese]": Fans react as Audi Crooks announces major Iowa State decision

Audi Crooks is running it back at Iowa State, making that clear in an Instagram post on Sunday. Averaging 23.4 points and 7.5 rebounds on 60.5% shooting, Crooks is one of the most dominant bigs in women's college basketball. However, there was speculation that she would seek greener pastures elsewhere for her junior season, prompting the announcement that she was staying with the Cyclones.

"Dear Cyclone Nation, thank you to all the coaches and fans that have supported me on this journey. After much thought and consideration.... quit asking! I am right where I want to be! Let's run it back," the 6-foot-3 center wrote.

Crooks' announcement sparked reactions from college hoops fans. While some compared her performance to former LSU star Angel Reese in terms of layups, others believe she would do well in the WNBA.

Here are comments from fans who compared her to Reese.

"She’s more athletic and coordinated than Angel, at least she makes her layups," a fan wrote.

"At least she make the layup unlike Angel Reese," another fan wrote.

"Angel Reese take notes," a fan commented.

"Her body and coordination and ability to make a layup is a shoutout to Angel Reese. Ya got no excuse," another fan commented.

Here are comments by fans who believe she deserves to be in the WNBA.

"She's gonna be special in the WNBA," a fan wrote.

"Women's college is one thing. Wait until she gets to the WNBA. Oh wait. It's the same thing," another fan wrote.

"She needa go to the WNBA and get paid 🔥🔥🤑," a fan commented.

Why Audi Crooks chose Iowa State

Audi Crooks' decision to remain at Iowa State for her junior year because "the grass is always greener when you water it" sparked conversations online. However, there is a reason why she chose the Cyclones, as she revealed in a chat with SLAMU.

“I chose Iowa State because it made me feel cared for as a person, not just for what I do on a basketball court,” Crooks told SLAMU after she was made the cover on March 4.

With entering the transfer portal for next season out of the question, Crooks will look to help Iowa State make a major comeback after losing in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. The center/forward is expected to play a leadership role in helping the Cyclones improve their game next season.

