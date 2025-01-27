“She’s damn near 40”: College hoops fans react to Miami’s Haley Cavinder putting up 32 points against SMU Mustangs

Haley Cavinder's exceptional performance in Miami's 70-63 win over SMU on Sunday has got college hoops fans buzzing with excitement on social media. Cavinder registered her third 30-point game, making her the first Miami player to do so in a season since 2010-11.

Cavinder's stats from the matchup were posted on Instagram, with the caption:

"HALEY CAVINDER IS A WALKING BUCKET 🪣."

Fans took to the comment section to hail the fifth-year senior for her outstanding performance in the game.

"Happy to see her success on the court!"

"Well she's damn near 40."

"I love this for her !! ❤️🔥"

"My first knowing of her was as a social media celebrity that happened to hoop, now it’s the other way around for me lol she nice."

"People really said she couldn’t ball. put some respect on her name."

College hoops fans' reactions to Haley Cavinder’s performance in Miami’s win vs SMU on IG. Image via @accnetwork

Tricia Cullop hails Haley Cavinder's performance in Miami's win vs SMU

Miami claimed a much-needed 70-63 victory over SMU in front of a star-studded crowd, including the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, Kai Trump, at the Watsco Center on Sunday.

Haley Cavinder was in sensational form, powering the Hurricanes to their first win of the year with 32 points, knocking down 10-of-16 shots from the field, including 6-of-9 shots from behind the arc. Cavinder also contributed two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Following the game, coach Tricia Cullop lauded the 24-year-old senior guard's performance.

“I was really proud of her, she showed great composure,” she said. “Her teammates did a great job screening for her because she doesn’t get those open looks. A lot of teams are denying her, trapping her, hard hedging her. She sees all kinds of defenses. She’s a phenomenal shooter, a phenomenal scorer and a competitor."

Haley's twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, recorded two points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Senior guard Darrione Rogers scored 13 points and pulled down a season-high eight rebounds, while Jasmyne Roberts scored six points.

Cameron Williams and Natalija Marshall combined for 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Ahnay Adams came off the bench to score four points, grabbed four rebounds, and added two assists and two steals.

Following the win, the Hurricanes have now improved to 12-8 overall and 2-7 in ACC play this season. They will return to court to host Virginia on Thursday.

