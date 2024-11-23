“She’s flying with the angels now”: HC Jan Jensen posts emotional message for Iowa’s “kid captain” Krysty Bujakowska

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen penned an emotional message for Iowa's "kid captain," Krysty Bujakowska, who died at age 13 on Thursday.

Krysty was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was 10 years old. She had several cancer recurrences and required multiple surgeries, but ultimately succumbed to the disease.

“She's flying with the angels now," Jensen wrote on Instagram. "Kristy was one of the sweetest, kindest and most loving souls. Love you more, Krysty! You'll always be in my heart. Thanks for being my friend!”

Krysty was made the honorary kid captain at Iowa's "Crossover at Kinnick" game on Oct. 15 at Kinnick Stadium. Her parents, Michal and Kate, said the news lifted Krysty’s spirits.

Her oncologist, David Dickens, said last year that she remained in good spirits despite going through such a tough period in her life.

By most accounts, Krysty was a healthy child who enjoyed gymnastics, chess, competitive swimming, and cycling. Her life took a turn when she started having leg pain, pointing out a bump around her knee, with an X-ray revealing cancer.

After several treatments and surgeries, her femur and knee had to be replaced with a titanium rod. She was hospitalized for 100 days in 2022 and doctors later found out that the cancer had spread to her lungs, which led to further surgeries.

Iowa offers condolences to Krysty Bujakowska

Iowa's IG account paid tribute to Krysty following her death.

“Our Kid Captain…Rest in peace sweet Krysty. We love you," it posted on Instagram.

Former Hawkeye Caitlin Clark shared Iowa's post on Instagram and added six heart emojis.

Caitlin Clark pays tribute to Iowa's kid captain (Credit: Caitlin Clark's IG)

