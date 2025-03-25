"She's going to LSU" "let’s go South Carolina": Fans predict Vanderbilt star Khamil Pierre's next destination following transfer portal decision

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Khamil Pierre is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to reports on Tuesday, sparking speculation among college basketball fans about her next destination.

Pierre has been one of Vanderbilt’s standout players this season, averaging 20.4 points per game, second only to guard Mikayla Blakes, who scored 23.3 ppg. She also leads the team in rebounds (9.6) and steals (2.9), making her a valuable asset.

Although she has not officially entered the portal, there is a strong belief that she will attract significant interest due to her impressive sophomore season.

Fans have already begun speculating about where she might transfer, with many expecting her to join a top-tier program.

One fan confidently predicted: “I think she's going to LSU.”

Another fan expressed surprise: “Wow, that’s a shocker! Let’s go, South Carolina.”

Excitement continued to build as another fan wrote: “Wow, I’m excited to see where she goes.”

An enthusiastic supporter from Texas commented: “Oh boy, this is huge! We're talking about a young lady who can take off at the restricted circle and tomahawk dunk. Come on down to Austin, TX. Hook 'em!”

A curious fan even questioned, “Somebody dropped a bag?”

Pierre attended Perry High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, where she was named Arizona’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023. ESPN ranked her as a four-star recruit.

During her junior season, she averaged 21.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game, leading PHS to its first Arizona 6A tournament championship game. As a sophomore, she earned the title of her conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

After joining Vanderbilt, Pierre played in 33 games and made 11 starts as a freshman. She averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Her outstanding performances earned her a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team, and she set a program record with five SEC Freshman of the Week selections.

Khamil Pierre and Vanderbilt’s exit NCAA Tournament

SEC Tournament second round: Tennessee vs Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

The No. 7 seed Vanderbilt Commodores were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-73 overtime loss to the No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks.

Vanderbilt struggled early, losing the first three quarters, but mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth, outscoring Oregon by 12 points to force overtime. However, the Ducks outscored them 10-6 in the extra period, ending Vanderbilt’s tournament run.

Pierre delivered a strong performance in the game, contributing 17 points, six rebounds and one assist.

