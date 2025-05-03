"She's doing so good": Hannah Hidalgo hypes ex-Notre Dame teammate Sonia Citron as Mystics rookie faces Indiana Fever

Notre Dame women's basketball star Hannah Hidalgo hailed former teammate Sonia Citron, who made her WNBA debut for Washington on Saturday. The Mystics selected Citron as the third overall pick for the 2025 WNBA and played their preseason game against the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Hidalgo shared a video that showed Citron dropping her first WNBA points on her Instagram story.

"Big mf Sonia. She's doing so good," Hidalgo captioned the post.

Hanna Hidalgo hails Sonia Citron's debut for Washington Mystics on IG story. Image via @hannah.hdalgo3

Hidalgo and Citron were standout players for Niele Ivey's team in the last two seasons. Prior to joining Notre Dame, Citron made waves in high school after winning Gatorade New York Player of the Year honors in 2020 and 2021. She was also named a McDonald's All-American and won gold with Team USA U19 at the 2021 FIBA World Cup.

Ad

Trending

Citron was named ACC Freshman of the Year in her first season with the Fighting Irish. By the end of her senior year, Citron became the only player in Notre Dame history with 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists.

Sonia Citron makes WNBA debut in Washington loss vs Indiana

Former Notre Dame star Sonia Citron made her first start for the Washington Mystics in the preseason game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday. The Mystics lost 79–74 in an overtime thriller at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, despite a strong start to the game.

Ad

Citron scored 15 points in her professional debut, but it was not enough to stop a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana from staging a comeback win. The Mystics struggled with ball control, committing 25 turnovers, which the Fever converted to 17 points. Washington started strong and led by as much as 11 points, but Indiana's resilience on the court tied the game and forced overtime.

Brittney Sykes scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Mystics, while Stefanie Dolson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ad

For the Fever, Sophie Cunningham led with 21 points off the bench, scoring two 3-pointers. Lexie Hull contributed 13 points and a team-high four steals.

In overtime, Indiana outscored Washington 8–3 to seal the victory and set a positive tone ahead of the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here