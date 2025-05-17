“She’s so good”: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo misses former teammate Sonia Citron after WNBA rookie makes her league debut

Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron were teammates on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the past two seasons. However, their time as teammates came to an end this year. Citron ran out of NCAA eligibility and entered the 2025 WNBA draft. She was selected by the Washington Mystics with the third pick in the first round.

She made her professional debut on Friday in a 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream. Citron lived up to the hype of being a top pick in the draft. In her first professional game, she played 24 minutes, registering 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Hidalgo showed her support for Citron on her Instagram story, posting a video of her going out onto the court with a short caption.

"Miss playing with her already. My Sonnnn. She's so good brooo."

Image via Hannah Hidalgo's Instagram story.

In the video, Citron was all smiles as she took the court as a professional basketball player for the first time. The smiles continued for her as she had a great performance in a win with the Mystics.

Hannah Hidalgo will take on a bigger role at Notre Dame next season with several key departures in the offseason

Hannah Hidalgo has completed two college basketball seasons and quickly established herself as a star. This past year, she averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She played a key role in the Fighting Irish having a strong season.

While Hidalgo was already the team's leading scorer by a wide margin, she will carry even more responsibility next season. Sonia Citron was the team's third-leading scorer and will not be back after getting drafted into the WNBA.

Furthermore, Olivia Miles, who was second on the Fighting Irish in scoring this past year, elected to enter the transfer portal. There was speculation that she would enter the WNBA draft, but instead decided to enter the portal. She eventually committed to TCU and will join the Horned Frogs next year.

With the Fighting Irish losing their second and third leading scorers, it will be challenging for them to have as much success next year. Hannah Hidalgo has shown that she can be the driving force on the offense, but without extra depth, she could struggle.

It will be interesting to see how Hidalgo adapts after losing some of her top teammates. It could be a challenging year for her.

