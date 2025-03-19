"She's got a complete team": Analyst highlights UConn squad's health as major factor in potential national championship run

The UConn Huskies are tipped as one of the favorites to win the national championship this season. At the center of it all is their superstar Paige Bueckers, who is set to play in her final March Madness before going pro.

On Tuesday, analyst Meghan Culmo outlined that Bueckers has some key teammates fit and available for the Huskies' March Madness run.

"Well, she has got a complete team," Culmo said when asked what Bueckers can bring to this year's NCAA Tournament. (0:03) "Everyone's healthy, she's healthy, and I think that is huge. But I noticed an aggressiveness about her now. I mean, this is the 'Last Dance' for her.

"I think there's a different energy and a different will to win that I see in her game since it's become March."

Bueckers will be key for the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament. She is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

While Bueckers is considered the marquee player for the Huskies, the likes of Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen and others have also chipped in with valuable contributions for the team this season.

The Huskies won the regular-season title and the Big East Tournament this season. They will now look to go all the way and win the national title in the coming weeks, which serve as a parting gift with Bueckers.

UConn Huskies will face Arkansas State in first round of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will face the No. 15-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The March Madness contest will tip off at 1 p.m. EDT from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Huskies vs. Red Wolves game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo.

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

