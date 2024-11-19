  • home icon
  • "She's got the target on her back": Dawn Staley on Chloe Kitts after East Carolina domination

"She's got the target on her back": Dawn Staley on Chloe Kitts after East Carolina domination

By Mike Mckenna-Tuhi
Modified Nov 19, 2024 01:41 GMT
Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley addresses media after blowout win over East Carolina (Images via @gamecockwbb / Instagram & SCG YouTube)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley talked about how leading scorer Chloe Kitts handled being doubled in the post following the top-ranked Gamecocks' 95-44 domination of East Carolina on Sunday. Kitts handled the scheme, going for 14 points.

As a central figure in their offense, Chloe naturally draws the attention of opposing defenses, which Staley believes requires strategic adaptability.

"I think Chloe has to make adjustments because, I mean, right now I think she's our leading scorer, so, I mean, she's got the target on her back as far as the scouting report," Staley said (Timestamp: 1:00).

According to Staley, the key lies in reading the defense early.

“Once she sees how they’re guarding her after that first possession, she probably needs to just kind of make them forget about it a little bit and then come back,” Staley said.
youtube-cover

Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks starting strong

South Carolina (4-0) easily romped past overmatched East Carolina, adding more fire to its hot start to the season. Coming off a national championship, few expected anything less.

youtube-cover

Despite being hassled by the East Carolina defense on Sunday, Chloe Kitts still showed her scoring ability down low. However, her coach isn't stressing about her leading scorer.

"She'll adjust," she said. "I'm not worried about Khloe."

With a coach like Dawn Staley guiding her, Kitts is poised not only to maintain her scoring prowess but to become even more unpredictable and effective against the toughest defenses.

Dawn Staley, Chloe Kitts and the Gamecocks will look to keep rolling when they visit rival Clemson on Wednesday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
