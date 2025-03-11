“She’s the new Diana Taurasi”: College hoops fans react as Paige Bueckers makes history with Big East most outstanding player win

Paige Bueckers has made history. After UConn won the Big East Conference Tournament title with a defeat of Creighton on Monday, Bueckers was named the tournament MVP for the third time in her college career, making her the first player to achieve the feat.

Ad

ESPNW shared Bueckers' achievement on Instagram on Monday. They also posted that she has six consecutive 20-plus point games in conference tournament play — the longest streak by a UConn player since 2000. ESPNW added that Bueckers is 66-0 against Big East opponents.

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans reaceted to ESPNW's post. One fan compared Bueckers to another UConn great:

"Paige is the 1st Paige👏👏👏 Buttt she's the NEW Diana Taurasi! I can't wait to see it!!," a fan commented.

A fan compares Paige Bueckers to basketball star Diana Taurasi

Others called Bueckers the greatest of all time.

Ad

"That's why she's the GOAT!!!! THE GOAT," one fan wrote.

An IG user calls Bueckers the GOAT

"My goat for a reason. Keep doing great things Paige🐐💜," another fan said.

Ad

A fan encourages Bueckers

"🐐🐐🐐," one fan commented.

Ad

Another comment suggests the UConn star is the GOAT

Some highlighted the weakness of the Big East and how that may have contributed to some of Bueckers' admirable stats:

Ad

"Big East is weak, would love to see them in Big Ten, ACC ... A more competitive conf.," a fan said.

Comments point to the weakness of the Big East

"Weak conference who cares?," another fan wrote.

Ad

"There's no competition in the Big East ... Y'all know that ... They gonna win every year," one fan posted.

More IG users discuss how the Big East is a weak conference

Paige Bueckers' performance for UConn in the Big East

UConn entered the Big East Tournament as the top seed and received a first-round bye. In her first game of the tournament, a 31-point win over St. John's, Paige Bueckers put up 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. She added two steals and two blocks.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Villanova vs UConn - Source: Imagn

When the Huskies defeated Vanderbilt 82-54 in the semifinals, the senior guard recorded 23 points, six assists and a rebound.

Ad

In the championship win over No. 22 ranked Creighton, No. 3 UConn's star scored the most points she had all tournament (24). Bueckers also had eight assists and three rebounds. She added two steals and two blocks.

Bueckers had shown dominance in the Big East Tournament, allowing her to be named MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here