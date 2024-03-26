"She's an OG in this thing": $1.1M NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson shows her support to LSU HC Kim Mulkey ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

Flau'jae Johnson recently praised head coach Kim Mulkey ahead of the Tigers' Sweet Sixteen. The sophomore guard, who has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3 Sports, has played a vital role in the LSU Tigers' success over the past two seasons.

Speaking to People Magazine, the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year said:

"Man, I've got a great relationship with Coach Mulkey. I love playing under Mulkey. She keeps it real, gives us support, and I just learn so much from her just as a player. [She is] a coach that's going to be honest with you."

She shared that she looks to Mulkey however and whenever she can before adding:

"She just teaches me so much. She's an OG in this thing, so she knows a lot." [h/t People Magazine]

Mulkey is looking to win her eighth title overall, and her fifth in 24 seasons as a head coach. Johnson has had a strong season, averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range and 76.3% from the free-throw line.

The Tigers have locked up their spot in the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face the winner of Monday night's matchup between the No.2 seeded UCLA Bruins and the No.7 seeded Creighton Bluejays.

Kim Mulkey weighs in about alleged controversy following LSU Tigers' second-round victory

Kim Mulkey has found herself mired in controversy over the past week as she has accused Washington Post reporter Kent Babb of spending the past two years working on a hit piece against her.

Following the LSU Tigers' second-round 83-56 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, she was asked if the team was distracted by the controversy, responding:

"No. Listen man, we're not going to let one sleazy reporter distract us from what we're trying to do. Absolutely not. My kids didn't even know I said that yesterday. That team's not involved in this. They were in shock when they saw all that on the internet. I don't take that stuff to my team. Was that the question or did you have a second part?"

Check out Kim Mulkey's comments on the alleged controversy below:

Mulkey previously claimed that Babb has tried to get her to comment on the story for two years. She accused him of trying to get former coaches and players to comment negatively on her and threatening legal action against both the reporter and the publication.