"She’s more outgoing; I’m quieter": UConn star Azzi Fudd gets candid about bond with GF Paige Bueckers

UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd opened up about her relationship with her girlfriend and former teammate Paige Bueckers in a recent interview with Glamour, giving fans a look into the dynamic between the two.
The conversation started from a moment on their Close Friends Only podcast, where Bueckers said they “adjust to each other’s compliments.” When asked to elaborate, Fudd explained how their personalities balance each other out.
“She’s more outgoing; I’m quieter. She’s a little more feisty; I’m a little more calm and even-keeled,” Fudd told Glamour. “It’s not always natural, but we can adapt and be what the other person needs in that moment.”
Fudd and Bueckers have been close for years, first crossing paths in elite high school basketball circuits before becoming teammates at UConn. In 2017, they both participated in tryouts for the USA Women’s Under-16 National Team and made the team, ultimately winning the tournament.
Years later, they reunited at UConn, and their on-court chemistry continued to grow. Over the past few years, their close bond became a topic of discussion among fans, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that they publicly announced their romantic relationship.
The revelation came in spring 2025 when Bueckers confirmed their relationship in an interview, sharing that their bond had grown beyond friendship.
Since then, they've embraced their public status as a couple, appearing together in interviews, social media posts, and podcasts.
Bueckers moved on to the WNBA in 2025, being picked as the No. 1 overall selection by the Dallas Wings, while Fudd chose to stay in college for another season, citing that she needed more development before making the leap.
Azzi Fudd revealed when she knew she would click with GF Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd opened up about the early days of their friendship and eventual relationship during an appearance on Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast.
When Bueckers asked when Fudd knew they would “click,” Fudd replied,
“Almost kind of immediately… I feel like we really clicked when we met.”
She recalled meeting at a USA Basketball camp in high school, where they bonded on the court first. Their off-court connection grew during a plane ride to Minnesota.
Bueckers now plays for the Dallas Wings, while Fudd, who skipped the 2025 WNBA Draft, will finish her final season at UConn.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here