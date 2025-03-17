"She's so scared of UConn": Fans make fun of Lindsay Gottlieb for feeling "disrespected" as a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she felt "disrespected" after the Trojans landed the fourth-ranked No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament during Selection Sunday. There is now a possibility that USC will face UConn in an Elite Eight matchup if both teams win their respective games until then.

When Gottlieb expressed her unhappiness about USC's overall seeding, fans on social media mocked the coach for her comments. Some suggested that Gottlieb was hoping to avoid a meeting with the Huskies or some other teams later in March Madness.

"Naaaah she’s so scared of UConn," one tweeted.

"If you're scared of playing Cal just say that," another added.

"She know UConn on that a*** this time," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some also agreed with Gottlieb's comments in regard to the NCAA's selection committee.

"Hate to admit it, but she has a point. They should be the 3rd overall No. 1 seed, and UConn as their No. 2 is a tough draw. Clearly the committee wanted the final four game to be the ‘rematch’ game before the championship game." one wrote.

"Completely agree... and I bleed for my Bruins! Not that Juju needed extra motivation but she just may use this as more fuel to possibly meet UCLA again later in the bracket (Final Four?)" a fan added.

"They beat ucla twice and they get No. 1 overall seed. And to have the fourth best team in your region, yeah, disrespected." a user tweeted.

Gottlieb's USC won the regular-season title this season. However, the Trojans lost to the UCLA Bruins (28-4) in the Big Ten Tournament final.

UCLA eventually got the overall top rank among the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament, along with USC, South Carolina and Texas.

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC Trojans will face UNCG in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: USC Trojans HC Lindsay Gottlieb- Source: Imagn

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC will face the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday from Galen Center.

With the likes of JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen firing on all cylinders, USC will look to make a deep run in March Madness, while having an eye on potentially winning the national championship.

