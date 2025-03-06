"She's a Taurus, so she's a little stubborn": Dawn Staley gives props to MiLaysia Fulwiley ahead of SEC Tournament

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Mar 06, 2025 12:20 GMT
Dawn Staley gives props to MiLaysia Fulwiley ahead of SEC Tournament (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Dawn Staley's South Carolina kicks off its 2025 SEC Tournament campaign on Friday. The top-seeded Gamecocks face the winner of either No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Tennessee, which takes place on Thursday.

Since MiLaysia Fulwiley was named the SEC Tournament MVP for the Gamecocks last season, Staley discussed how the guard has grown as a player. Staley referred to Fulwiley's zodiac sign to try and prove a point.

"I mean, MiLaysia is a processor," Staley told WATCH FOX reporter Matt Dowell on Wednesday. "She's a Taurus, so she's a little stubborn. She's a lot competitive. She is 'don't tell her no' 'cause she's gonna prove you wrong."
Staley explained how she has a different approach for Fulwiley to help her acquire knowledge.

"You have to approach her in a way of opening her mind up." Staley said. "You know, 'stop, I got this, I can do this. I can do anything.' And very true, all love is very true. But there are times in which you need to place some things, right?
"And we've placed some things in her life and game that now are being utilized to a point where it's lean. You know, her layups, her defense, it all has improved over the last few months, not even a year.
During the 2024-25 regular season, Fulwiley recorded 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Gamecocks and was named the SEC's Sixth Player of the Year

Fulwiley will want to build on her numbers even further heading into the postseason as South Carolina (27-3, 15-1) looks to defend its national title.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina head into SEC Tournament on a four-game win streak

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley's South Carolina enters the SEC Tournament on a four-game win streak. The Gameocks' last defeat came against No. 3 UConn on Feb. 16.

Since then, South Carolina has beaten Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and No. 12 Kentucky. The Gameocks have the momentum heading into the conference tournament and will need to be at their best to retain their title before looking forward to the NCAA Tournament.

