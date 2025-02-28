"She's so unserious": Fans react as Paige Bueckers makes her feelings clear after winning Big East championship with UConn

Paige Bueckers and her No. 5 UConn Huskies clinched the Big East regular season title on Thursday after they beat No. 22 Creighton 72-53 at the XL Center. The Huskies were unbeaten in conference play as their win improved their record to 27-3 overall and 17-0 in the conference.

Ad

After the game, Bueckers attended the press conference, making her feelings known on her stint with UConn for the past five years.

"Yeah, I mean, I've been here for five years, but it’s felt more like six or seven," Bueckers told reporters. "But it's been very fun. Like we're talking about in the locker room, we're trying to get three championships, and the first one is the Big East. So, we're trying to prove throughout the entire season that we're the best team in the league, regardless of who we're playing."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not only the words but also her nonchalant expression were noticed by fans as they shared their reactions after the Huskies won the Big East.

"She’s so unserious I stg 😭😭," one fan said of Bueckers.

"Somebody definitely made Paige say 6..7 in the postgame conference 😭," another added.

"they all had a word LMAOO," one fan reacted on the laugh shared by Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong after Kaitlyn Chen's answer.

Ad

"Reminds me of when they made Aaliyah slip something into a conference last (?) year," another added.

“Should i do it”💀 yea they definitely planned this," another reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yea i figured the most unserious team😭," one fan wrote.

The former Big East Player of the Year is in her final season and is expected to go first overall in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong impresses in Huskies win over Creighton

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies from the front, scoring 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Ad

She supported freshman Sarah Strong well, who had 22 points and nine rebounds. Strong's best shooting display came in the second quarter when she went 4-4 from the field to add nine points. Her efficient scoring helped the Huskies take a 38-22 lead by halftime.

With Big East title in the books, Paige Bueckers & Co. aren't resting with the top projected pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, saying:

"And we don’t just want one — we want many milestones. We want to check those off, and, obviously, there’s the end goal at the end of the season. But to be able to celebrate this and do it throughout the entire regular season, we always try to be proud of that."

Ad

Next weekend, the Big East tournament will be starting at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. There, UConn will be the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of the contest between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed.

Before that, the Huskies will wrap their regular season schedule with a matchup against Marquette (20-8, 12-5) on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here